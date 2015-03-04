This supercar just unveiled in Geneva is the future of Ferrari

Ferrari has unveiled the new 488 GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta), in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the release of the company’s first mid-rear engined V8.

The new 488 is supposedly able to accelerate 0-62mph in three seconds flat and 0-125mph in 8.3 seconds.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

