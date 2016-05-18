The Ferrari 488 supercar has one amazing feature that sets it apart

Hollis Johnson It’s a powerful little red switch!

Ferrari has rolled out a new supercar, the 488 GTB.

It replaces the 458 Italia, considered by many to be the finest sports cars ever built.

We recently sampled the 488 and came away mighty impressed.

A big question about the 488, because it added turbochargers to a V8 engine, was whether it would depart from some essential “Ferrari-ness.”

The Italian luxury automaker, until quite lately, hasn’t been too hot on turbos, although there have been turbocharged Ferraris in the past.

Despite the engine change, plenty of well-known Ferrari features remain. Notably, a small red switch on the steering wheel — the “manettino.”

The manettino enables the driver to change driving modes without letting go of the wheel. It’s a technology that has its basis in Formula One racing, where Ferrari has at times dominated — and where its deepest passion remains.

Here’s a quick video tour of all things manettino. Check it out:

