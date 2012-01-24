SPOTTED: This Ferrari 458 Italia Is Stopping For Some Lunch

It’s not everyday that you see Ferrari’s latest V8 supercar in the wild.



The 458 has been a quantum leap forward in performance and looks over its predecessor, the F430. And now that it doesn’t randomly catch on fire it is also a (fairly) safe way to go very very fast.

We spotted this example in Fairfield, NJ, parked outside a Tex-Mex restaurant called Jose Tejas.

The colour combo looked fantastic. This is also the first we have seen with the huge ceramic brakes.

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

