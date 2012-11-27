SPOTTED: A Ferrari 458 Italia At A Jaguar Dealership

Jaguar makes a nice luxury car, but maybe not nice enough to convince its dealers to stop buying Ferraris.



Devansh D sent in these photos of a yellow 458 Italia at a Jaguar dealership in Allentown, Pennsylvania. As he’s seen it there a few times before, his best guess is that it belongs to the owner. If he’s right, it’s a bonehead, if understandable, move on the part of the salesperson.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail:[email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Devansh D

Photo: Devansh D

