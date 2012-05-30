CAR OF THE WEEK: This $995,000 Ferrari Will Be The Most Exclusive Car At The Country Club

Photo: via Hemmings

One of the most legendary automakers in the world would have to be Ferrari.The Maranello, Italy-based constructor has been building some of the finest cars on the road for the last 60 years.



While modern Ferraris are some of the most technologically superior and highest performing cars on the road, the real golden age of the company occurred in the 1950s and 60s.

Ferrari was building cars that may not have been great to drive, but were outrageously good to look at.

One such car is this 1963 400 Superamerica. This is one of 35 Superamericas that were coachbuilt by Pininfarina, and this is one of just 12 Series Two cars built. This is truly Ferrari royalty.

The price to enter this exclusive club? A staggering $995,000.

