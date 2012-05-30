CAR OF THE WEEK: This $995,000 Ferrari Will Be The Most Exclusive Car At The Country Club

Travis Okulski
Ferrari 400 Superfast

Photo: via Hemmings

One of the most legendary automakers in the world would have to be Ferrari.The Maranello, Italy-based constructor has been building some of the finest cars on the road for the last 60 years.

While modern Ferraris are some of the most technologically superior and highest performing cars on the road, the real golden age of the company occurred in the 1950s and 60s.

Ferrari was building cars that may not have been great to drive, but were outrageously good to look at.

One such car is this 1963 400 Superamerica. This is one of 35 Superamericas that were coachbuilt by Pininfarina, and this is one of just 12 Series Two cars built. This is truly Ferrari royalty.

The price to enter this exclusive club? A staggering $995,000.

via Hemmings

From the front, this 400 Superamerica has an appearance that is quite similar to the 330 GTC of the same time period.

We think it also looks very sexy. The taillights that are integrated into the bumper are a very nice touch.

Like most classic Ferraris, the driving position is not ideal. But if you're driving a car of this calibre, you just don't care.

Even the parcel shelf behind the seats looks to be brand new.

The Superamerica used the 4.0 liter Colombo V12. The 340 horsepower on board could power the car to a top speed of 165 MPH. Not too shabby.

All that money will even get you a very simple tool kit.

Is $995,000 worth it? It's a lot of money for a car (or anything, really), but it won't be going down in value. We say this is a sound investment.

The looks are half the beauty. Listen to the epic way it sounds below.

