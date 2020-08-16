This Ferrari limo with two TVs, a minibar, and seating for 10 can be yours for $287,000 — see inside

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limo.

A stretched 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena is up for grabs for roughly US $US287,000 in Australia.

It’s being sold by Exotic Limo, a limousine-rental company, which says it charges up to $US1,000 AUD per hour for use of the odd car.

The sports car was chopped in half and extended by three meters to accommodate a leather bench seat, a minibar, two TVs, and other add ons.

There are plenty of options out there for car enthusiasts looking for a high-performance family hauler – Mercedes makes a souped-up station wagon and Jeep sells a 707-horsepower SUV, to name a couple. But what if you have, say, eight kids and a need for speed that can only be satisfied by a mid-engined Italian sports car?

Today’s your lucky day, because there’s a stretched 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena currently up for grabs for a mere US $US287,000 on Australian site CarSales. The car, which is being sold by limousine-rental company Exotic Limo, was chopped in half and extended by three meters as part of a three-year conversion process that turned it into a bonafide party machine.

It now has a bit more flair than the boring old sports car it used to be, sporting room for eight in back, a minibar, a couple of TVs, and a pair of gull-wing doors for good measure.

A tip of the hat to The Drive for calling this wild ride to our attention. Keep scrolling to learn more about the car and how it came to be.

What you see before you isn’t a computer glitch — it’s an actual Ferrari limo that’s actually for sale in Australia.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

The unique ride is being sold by limousine-rental outfit Exotic Limo, which is betting that someone out there is willing to fork over roughly US $US287,000 for it.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

The stretched-out Ferrari started its life as a run-of-the-mill 2003 360 Modena, before being imported to Australia by a man named Scott Marshall.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

Marshall used an air hacksaw to cut it in half, according to a 2018 interview with Street Machine.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

Marshall then added aluminium chassis extensions to elongate the Prancing Horse by three meters.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

The limo’s new midsection and gull-wing doors were constructed from fibreglass to save weight.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

Still, the new 10-seater ended up around 2,400 pounds — or one Mazda Miata — heavier than the original.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

It retained its 400-horsepower V8, but its manual gearbox was swapped for an automatic out of a Subaru Legacy GT.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

According to Marshall, it “sounds like a Ferrari and goes like a Ferrari — but not as fast.”

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

The car sits on air-ride suspension for a cushier ride and to make sure it doesn’t bottom out on speed bumps.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

In the back, there’s leather seating for eight …

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

… a light-up minibar …

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

… two TVs, and a sound system.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

Up front, there’s room for the driver and one other lonely guest.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

The limo only has around 40,000 miles on the clock. And, unlike a non-limo Ferrari, you can be pretty sure it wasn’t thrashed around canyon roads or taken to its limits. We hope.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

It could be a solid buy for those interested in supercar looks and school-bus practicality, but this gaudy machine is probably best suited for proms and wedding parties.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

The Ferrari limo currently rents for $US1,000 AUD per hour, and up to $US5,000 AUD for a wedding — so it may be a solid business proposition.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

Luckily for those not living down under, the Ferrari limo is for sale internationally. Unfortunately, the sweet FRRRI licence plate isn’t included.

Exotic Limo Ferrari 360 Modena limousine.

