See The Gorgeous And Extremely Rare Ferrari That Sold For A Record $US27.5 Million

An extremely rare Ferrari sold at auction Saturday night for a

record price of $US27.5 million(including commission), LA Times reports.

While the sale of this car was one of many at auction that evening, the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S N.A.R.T. Spyder — one of only 10 ever made — was the highlight of the event. Its original owner was Eddie Smith Sr., who took delivery of it in North Carolina in 1968.

The Times has more:

“This is a bittersweet moment for us,” owner Eddie Smith Jr. told a packed crowd before the bidding started. “Ferraris came and went, but this one never went, thank God. We enjoyed it as a family for 45 years.” He had advice for its new owners: “Drive it, love it, enjoy it, and more importantly share it with others so they can see it.”

The winning bid came from Lawrence Stroll, a Canadian fashion entrepreneur, according to Bloomberg.

The successful sale doesn’t mean the Smith family will be hoarding their newfound millions. They’ll be donating every dollar earned to charity.

