See The Gorgeous And Extremely Rare Ferrari That Sold For A Record $US27.5 Million

Paul Szoldra
Ferrari 275 GTB auction soldPetroliciousCo / Youtube

An extremely rare Ferrari sold at auction Saturday night for a
record price of $US27.5 million(including commission), LA Times reports.

While the sale of this car was one of many at auction that evening, the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S N.A.R.T. Spyder — one of only 10 ever made — was the highlight of the event. Its original owner was Eddie Smith Sr., who took delivery of it in North Carolina in 1968.

The Times has more:

“This is a bittersweet moment for us,” owner Eddie Smith Jr. told a packed crowd before the bidding started. “Ferraris came and went, but this one never went, thank God. We enjoyed it as a family for 45 years.”

He had advice for its new owners: “Drive it, love it, enjoy it, and more importantly share it with others so they can see it.”

The winning bid came from Lawrence Stroll, a Canadian fashion entrepreneur, according to Bloomberg.

The successful sale doesn’t mean the Smith family will be hoarding their newfound millions. They’ll be donating every dollar earned to charity.

The N.A.R.T. Spyder -- or North American Racing Team -- is incredibly rare.

Only 10 were ever made, but the price in 1968 was around $US15,000.

Source: Bloomberg.

The car was seen in the 1968 film 'The Thomas Crown Affair' starring Steve McQueen.

Source: LA Times

McQueen actually owned one -- but he ended up crashing his.

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood is a 3.2-liter V-12 engine.

Source: LA Times

It has a four-wheel independent suspension ...

... Paired up with a five-speed manual transmission.

Here's a look under the hood.

But outside the engine bay are some incredible lines in front ...

... And in the back.

It has a gorgeous interior.

But probably most surprising is that Smith Sr. drove it regularly, despite its value.

But the family finally decided to sell it. Their father wouldn't like it being 'kept in prison' and not driven more.

Source: LA Times

And it certainly looks like fun to drive.

