Ferrari Employees Are Getting A Record Bonus After A Stellar 2013

Ferrari employees are getting the biggest bonus in company history after a stellar 2013 that included record profits.

The extra €4,096 ($5,650) going to each employee is called a “production bonus,” but it’s tied to car quality and financial results, not output. In fact, Ferrari announced last year it plans to build fewer than 7,000 cars annually, to make each one more exclusive and valuable over time.

The plan has worked, so far. Revenues climbed 5% and trading profits were up 8.3% in 2013, “unprecedented figures” that Ferrari says put its net financial position “at an all-time high.”

