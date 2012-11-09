Ferrari Revenues Climb 10 per cent Despite Europe's Auto Crisis

Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo.

Ferrari 2012 revenues have climbed an “unprecedented” 10 per cent in 2012, the luxury Italian automaker announced yesterday. 5,267 cars were delivered through September 30, a six per cent rise over 2011.Sales are up 26 per cent in the United States and 20 per cent in Japan.



The numbers in Europe (sales in Germany rose nine per cent, and UK sales jumped a stunning 37 per cent) are especially impressive given the cataclysmic state of the continent’s auto market.

Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo noted the only dark spot was Italy, where sales dropped 49 per cent, to 238. There, cars were outsold by bicycles for the first time since World War II.

Di Montezemolo also announced Apple executive Eddy Cue has joined Ferrari’s board of directors.

The popular California 20 and 458 Spider drove sales.

