This rare and beautiful classic Ferrari could sell for $17 million at auction

Mathieu Heurtault The 1961 250 GT SWB California Spider.

One of the prettiest-ever Ferrari road cars, a 1961 250 GT SWB California Spider, will cross the block at a Gooding & Company auction at Amelia Island next month.

The projected price: $15-17 million.

Movie lovers will recognise another car of this same type from the 1986 hit “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” in which Matthew Broderick drove around in a replica California Spider, which ultimately met an untimely end as Ferris and Cameron were trying to roll back the odometer. (Don’t worry, no real Ferraris were harmed in the making of that film.)

Mathieu Heurtault Note the wooden steering wheel. Lovely.

In 2008, British radio personality and future “Top Gear” host Chris Evans set a record for the most expensive car ever sold at auction when he paid almost $12 million for another example.

According to the auction house, this particular California Spider is in remarkably original condition and still maintains its original engine, wooden steering wheel, gear knob, and rear end. It looks like it has been enjoyed, but not abused.

Speaking of looks, this particular vehicle is among the most beautiful cars Ferrari ever built — which is to say it is among the most beautiful cars ever built by anyone.

Mathieu Heurtault Ah, a world before bumpers.

Also to cross the block: a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso (that’s Italian for “luxury”) estimated at $1.9-2.4 million.

It may make you understand why any Ferrari bearing the number 250 is worth seven figures.

Those enough lucky to attend the auction will also see a sizable collection of Porsches from Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s collection, several examples of which can be seen here.

Brian Henniker The 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.