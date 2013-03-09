A Crooked Cap Has Some Wondering If This Pitcher Is Disrespecting The Game Of Baseball

Fernando Rodney of the Tampa Bay Rays had a historic season last year and is now serving as the closer for the Dominican Republic team in the World Baseball Classic. Rodney is well known to baseball fans for his bow-and-arrow celebration and his off-centre cap.



But when Rodney took the mound to close out the Dominican Republic’s win over Venezuela, his cap was even more crooked than usual. Many fans loved the colourful and unique nature of the style. But others feel it is disrespectful to the game. But it does make you wonder, how far is too far? Can he wear it sideways? Backwards? Would it even be possible to make rule outlawing something like this?

Photo: MLB Network

