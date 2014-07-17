Argentina's President Welcomed Her Country's Losing World Cup Team Home In The Coldest Way Imaginable

When Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine World Cup team got home from Brazil, likely dejected after their loss, their President dealt them another cruel blow.

“As you know, I’m no soccer fan,” said President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, while standing next to Messi and Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella.

“I didn’t see a single match, not even the one yesterday (on Sunday). Even so I called Alejandro (Sabella) because for me, and for 40 million Argentines, they had won the match.”

Brutal.

It was widely publicized that Fernandez de Kirchner would not attend the match in neighbouring Brazil because of a throat ailment, but to not even watch?! Cold.

Watch the video below (in Spanish) from ESPN:

