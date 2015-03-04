A Ferguson municipal worker sent a racist email about President Obama in 2008

A Justice Department report investigating racial discrimination in Ferguson, Missouriincludesa racist email about President Obama that was sent from a municipal email address.

Eric Tucker of the Associated Press reports email, sent in 2008 from a municipal account, speculated that Obama wouldn’t stay president for long because “what black man holds a steady job for four years.”

NPR reports that the email was one of the correspondences between police and local court employees.

In August 2014, a Ferguson police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man named Michael Brown, spurring protests across the country. The Justice Department’s investigation into the situation, set to drop Wednesday, is going to be brutal. The department will reportedly charge that police in the city disproportionately used excessive force against blacks and stopped black drivers more often than other races.

As a result, the Justice Department could sue the Ferguson Police Department on civil rights charges.

