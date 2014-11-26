Ferguson Protesters Create Mass Gridlock In New York City

Julie Zeveloff, Sam Rega

Thousands of protestors gathered around New York City Tuesday night, one night after a grand jury decided not to indict police officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August.

As of around 10pm, protesters had reportedly blocked traffic near Wall Street, Times Square, the United Nations, the FDR Drive, Lincoln Tunnel, and numerous city bridges at various points in the evening.

They blocked all lanes of traffic on the FDR drive on Manhattan’s east side:

At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a large group of protesters sat in silence for several minutes:

The protesters shut down the Lincoln Tunnel earlier in the evening, but it was reopened around 8:30 pm. This is what the scene looked like earlier in the evening:

 

In Manhattan, around 1,000 protesters walked north up Fifth Avenue:

Post by Julie Zeveloff.

And this was the scene at the Williamsburg Bridge:

 

Earlier in the day, more than a dozen City Council members walked out on their chambers in protest of the non-indictment, according to NY1.

Here’s video of FDR Drive around 20th St. where protests were blocking traffic:

 

