Ferguson Protesters Create Mass Gridlock In New York City

Thousands of protestors gathered around New York City Tuesday night, one night after a grand jury decided not to indict police officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August.

As of around 10pm, protesters had reportedly blocked traffic near Wall Street, Times Square, the United Nations, the FDR Drive, Lincoln Tunnel, and numerous city bridges at various points in the evening.

They blocked all lanes of traffic on the FDR drive on Manhattan’s east side:

BREAKING: Thousands of ppl marching onto FDR drive, a major roadway in NYC, blocking all lanes of traffic. #Ferguson pic.twitter.com/3sD7DnagF0

— Jenna Pope (@JennaBPope) November 26, 2014

At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a large group of protesters sat in silence for several minutes:

Marchers are sitting down in front of The Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/94pKkUg2kL

— Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) November 26, 2014

The protesters shut down the Lincoln Tunnel earlier in the evening, but it was reopened around 8:30 pm. This is what the scene looked like earlier in the evening:

Listen live to our NYPD Citywide feed of the protests Block Entrance To The Lincoln Tunnel. http://t.co/ePwAJarmd7 pic.twitter.com/MKcn429jtO

— NYC Fire Wire (@NYCFireWire) November 26, 2014

In Manhattan, around 1,000 protesters walked north up Fifth Avenue:

And this was the scene at the Williamsburg Bridge:

Earlier in the day, more than a dozen City Council members walked out on their chambers in protest of the non-indictment, according to NY1.

Here’s video of FDR Drive around 20th St. where protests were blocking traffic:

