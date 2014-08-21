Police Officer To Cameraman In Ferguson: 'I Will F---ing Kill You'

A police officer in Ferguson, Missouri apparently threatened a man who was filming him and responded “go f— yourself” when asked his name.

The police officer in the YouTube video so far hasn’t been identified. The video was reportedly filmed during protests Tuesday night in response to the Aug. 9 police shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old.

In the recent incident involving a cameraman, an officer with a raised rifle was apparently attempting to disperse a crowd, repeatedly shouting “get back.”

When a man behind the camera saw the cop, he said: “My hands are up, bro. My hands are up.”

Others in the crowd then noted that the cop was pointing his gun at civilians.

The cop responded: “I will f—ing kill you. Get back.”

A man behind the camera asked the officer his name. The officer apparently replied: “Go f— yourself.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sent a letter to the State Highway Patrol asking that they “identify and remove” the officer in the video.

The letter reads, in part:

We understand that the situation in Ferguson has tense moments and that other officers appear to have intervened to diffuse the situation. However, this officer’s conduct — from pointing a weapon, to threatening to kill, to responding with profanity to a request for identity — was from start to finish wholly unacceptable. Such behaviour serves to heighten, not reduce, tension.

Protests broke out in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, after a police officer shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown. The officer stopped Brown and a friend for walking in the middle of the street.

