Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson Has Resigned

REUTERS/St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office photo shows Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson photo taken shortly after August 9, 2014 shooting of Michael Brown.

The police officer who ended 18-year-old Michael Brown’s life, has resigned from the Ferguson Police Department.

Darren Wilson, 28, was placed on paid administrative leave since the fatal confrontation with Brown on August 9th.

Wilson said he hopes to work in the police force again but has decided to resign based on several threats the police department has recieved.

Here is a portion of Wilson’s resignation letter published by the

St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“My continued employment may put the residents and police officers of the City of Ferguson at risk, which is a circumstance that I cannot allow. For obvious reasons, I wanted to wait until the grand jury made their decision before I officially made my decision to resign. …The safety of other police officers and the community are of paramount importance to me. It is my hope that my resignation will allow the community to heal.”

According to Wilson, he initially stopped Brown and his friend Dorian Johnson while they were walking in the street.

After asking Brown and Johnson to move to the sidewalk, Wilson said he noticed that Brown was carrying a handful of cigarillos and realised that he’d heard an earlier call on the police scanner involving a robbery of the small cigars.

Wilson told jurors that he feared for his life after Brown hit him and reached for his gun.

Brown “had the most intense aggressive face,” Wilson said. “It looks like a demon; that’s how angry he looked.”

Some witnesses have described a different account of the shooting, saying Brown had his hands up in a sign of surrender.

“The cop gets out of his vehicle shooting,” witness Tiffany Mitchell told CNN. [Brown’s] body jerked as if he was hit from behind, and he turned around, and he put his hands up. The cop continued to fire until he just dropped down to the ground, and his face just smacks the concrete.”

AP Lesley McSpadden, right, the mother of 18-year-old Michael Brown, with Brown’s father, Michael Brown Sr.

Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden, said that her son was “running for his life” after the altercation with Wilson.

Brown died on the scene after he was hit with six bullets, two of which struck him in the head.

His death sparked violent riots throughout the St. Louis suburb that lasted for nearly four months.

Another wave of protests occurred after officials announced the grand jury’s decision to not issue any charges against Wilson.

Twitter Michael Brown

Earlier this month the Associated Press reported that Wilson was negotiating his resignation with officials.

According to Police Chief Thomas Jackson, Wilson has a clean record on the force and is “an excellent police officer.”

The US Justice Department is still conducting a civil rights investigation into the shooting and a separate probe of police department practices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.