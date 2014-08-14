Ferguson Police Call For End To Night Protests After Shooting

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Police wearing riot gear walk toward a man with his hands raised Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo.

The Ferguson, Missouri police department is calling on residents to cease protesting during the night after increasingly raucous protests and a military-style response from the police have left parts of the city reminiscent of a war zone.

“We ask that any groups wishing to assemble in prayer or in protest do so only during daylight hours in an organised and respectful manner. We further ask all those wishing to demonstrate or assemble to disperse well before the evening hours to ensure the safety of the participants,” the police statement said.

It was the first statement since the Michael Brown, an unarmed African-American teen, died after an encounter with the police last Saturday. The death has led to a round of racially-charged protests as police, armed in camo gear and military-style rifles, have cracked down on the demonstrators.

The Ferguson police blamed the disruption on “those who wish to co-opt peaceful protests.”

“Unfortunately, those who wish to co-opt peaceful protests and turn them into violent demonstrations have been able to do so over the past several days during the evening hours. These events are not indicative of the City of Ferguson and its residents,” the statement continued. “We look forward to your cooperation and support.”

