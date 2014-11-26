Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson: 'I Know I Did My Job Right'

Twitter.com George Stephanopoulos talking with Darren Wilson.

Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson spoke directly about his experience to the press on Tuesday for the first time in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

A grand jury decided on Monday not to indict Wilson for shooting and killing Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, after he stopped him for jaywalking in August.

Apart from transcripts of Wilson’s testimony that were released Monday night after a grand jury declined to indict him, he has not spoken publicly about Brown’s death until now.

In the interview, Wilson explained why he got out of his car when he stopped Michael Brown. Wilson says Brown punched him while he was in his car, which prompted the officer to get out of the vehicle.

“My job isn’t to just sit and wait. I have to see where this guy goes,” Wilson said in the interview.

Wilson also implied that he feared for his life.

“He was a very large, very powerful man,” Wilson said while describing his first altercation with Brown, also adding that Brown threw the first punch. He then said, “He tried to shoot me with my own gun.”

When Stephanopoulos asked him if he would have done anything differently, Wilson simply replied, “No.”

Wilson says that he has a clean conscience about what happened on that day, saying “The reason I have a clean conscience is because I know I did my job right.”

