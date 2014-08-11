Chaos And Looting In Missouri Town After Teen Is Shot Dead By Police

KMOV A screenshot of the chaos in Ferguson, Missouri, Sunday night related to the death of an unarmed teen.

The fatal shooting Saturday of an unarmed teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, sparked outrage Sunday night as stores near the scene of the incident, including a liquor store and gas station, were looted while police in riot gear tried to control the crowd, CNN reported.

“Witnesses reported seeing people vandalize police cars and kick in windows,” The Associated Press said. “Television footage showed windows busted out of a TV station van.”

FOX 2 News in St. Louis has live footage from the ground.

Antonio French, an alderman of the 21st Ward in St. Louis, has been tweeting video and photos from the demonstrations.

Police armoured vehicle driving down W. Florisant. “St. Louis police. Please return to your homes,” they say. pic.twitter.com/oeMRCkN5Cv

— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) August 11, 2014

The protests come after thousands of people gathered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Michael Brown, who police say assaulted an officer before he was shot to death, according to CNN.

Witnesses dispute that account; they say Brown was unarmed and had his hands up when a police office fired.

“I saw him turn around with his arms up in the air and they shot him in his face and chest and he went down unarmed,” bystander Piaget Crenshaw told ABC News.

Meanwhile, images and video streaming in from social media paint a picture of complete chaos on the streets of Ferguson.

Robert Cohen, a photojournalist from the St. Louis Dispatch, captured this image of a QuickTrip gas station burning.

Brown, who was set to begin college on Monday, was walking to his grandmother’s house when the shooting happened. The victim’s family and other residents are now calling for a full investigation into the incident.

