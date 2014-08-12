Ferguson, Missouri Has Turned Into A 'War Zone' As Riots Over Police Shooting Take Hold Of The Town

AP Riot police line up in Ferguson, Mo., Monday, Aug. 11, 2014.

A St. Louis suburb has turned into a “war zone” amid riots over the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Police are reportedly firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors who are gathered outside, according to local media reports.

Riots first broke out Sunday night after thousands of people turned up for a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Michael Brown. Police say that Brown assaulted an officer before he was shot to death, but witnesses say he was unarmed and had his hands up when police fired.

Crowds broke car windows, set a building on fire, and looted stores during the Sunday night protests, according to Reuters.

The city of about 20,000 people has since devolved into chaos.

Police are being accused of racism, and the FBI has opened a probe into the shooting.

Here are some dispatches from reporters on the scene:























Several bystanders threw rocks at police in riot gear. Protesters shouting “don’t shoot!” At least 100 police on the scene #Ferguson

— Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 12, 2014

A small number of people jumped on my car and threw a blood-like substance on the hood; then realised I wasn’t police and apologized.

— Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 12, 2014

Chants of “no justice, no peace.” Seems like every time the police tell people to leave, it antagonizes them further.

— Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 12, 2014

Police officer says area is “a war zone” and no one will be allowed through until morning. #Ferguson

— Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 12, 2014

Now people are shouting at police, pleading that they be allowed through barrier. #Ferguson

— Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 12, 2014

Worrisome: Woman just told me I should get off the hill because some other protestors were thinking about getting guns. I haven’t seen any.

— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 12, 2014

Now this. Plus noisemakers. Everybody runs. Reminds me of Cairo. pic.twitter.com/wlYijTHT66

— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 12, 2014

Everyone I’ve talked to locally describes this as a breaking point, years of tension finally boiling over #Ferguson

— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 12, 2014

Can count about 2 dozen people still out here, fleeing volleys of rubber bullets.

— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 12, 2014

“We’re hurt, this community is hurt, we are so hurt… But this needs to stop. This needs to stop”

— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 12, 2014

This video shows some of Monday night’s crowds:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

As the night wore on, protestors gradually dispersed.

The officer who shot Brown has been put on administrative leave.

Police say Monday night’s crowds were smaller than Sunday’s, but the situation is still tense.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.