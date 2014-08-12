Ferguson, Missouri Has Turned Into A 'War Zone' As Riots Over Police Shooting Take Hold Of The Town

Pamela Engel
Ferguson, Missouri riotsAPRiot police line up in Ferguson, Mo., Monday, Aug. 11, 2014.

A St. Louis suburb has turned into a “war zone” amid riots over the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Police are reportedly firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors who are gathered outside, according to local media reports.

Riots first broke out Sunday night after thousands of people turned up for a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Michael Brown. Police say that Brown assaulted an officer before he was shot to death, but witnesses say he was unarmed and had his hands up when police fired.

Crowds broke car windows, set a building on fire, and looted stores during the Sunday night protests, according to Reuters.

The city of about 20,000 people has since devolved into chaos.

Police are being accused of racism, and the FBI has opened a probe into the shooting.

Here are some dispatches from reporters on the scene:











This video shows some of Monday night’s crowds:

As the night wore on, protestors gradually dispersed.

The officer who shot Brown has been put on administrative leave.

Police say Monday night’s crowds were smaller than Sunday’s, but the situation is still tense.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.