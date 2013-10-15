The Royal Baby's Prospective Godfather Is A Financier Who Once Strutted The Catwalk Shirtless With Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, will reportedly choose their close friend Fergus Boyd, a financier, to be one of the godfathers to their royal baby, Prince George,

according to The Sunday Times.

Boyd, 31, is one of six people the royal couple will reportedly choose to be godparents. The names of those people are expected to be revealed at Prince George’s christening on Oct. 23.

Boyd was a classmate of William’s at Eton College. He also attended St. Andrew’s in Scotland with the royal couple.

During a 2002 fashion show featuring Kate, William reportedly whispered to Boyd “Wow, Kate’s hot.” A shirtless Boyd also strutted his stuff on the catwalk with Kate during that show. You can see a photo here »

Boyd currently works at London-based investment management firm Smith & Williamson. He joined the firm in 2005 and he’s now a partner. His focus is on the European pharmaceutical sector.

He graduated St. Andrews with a master’s (with honours) in Art History. He’s also a CFA Charterholder.

Here’s a screenshot of his bio:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.