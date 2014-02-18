Ferarri Has Been Named The World's Most Powerful Brand For The Second Year Running

Photo: Getty / Mark Thompson (File)

Ferrari has been named the world’s most powerful brand for the second year running, with its desirability and “instantly recognisable logo” offsetting low production numbers in global rankings.

Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance today valued the Ferrari brand at $US4 billion, putting it 350th in brand value terms, behind three-time global leader Apple, which had a $US105 billion brand value.

But the Ferrari brand was deemed the world’s most powerful, based on desirability, loyalty, consumer sentiment to visual identity, online presence and employee satisfaction.

Ferrari was one of only 11 to be awarded Brand Finance’s top rating (AAA+) for brand strength. The others were Google, Hermes, Coca-Cola, Disney, Rolex, Red Bull, PwC, L’Oreal, Unilever, and McKinsey.

“The prancing horse on a yellow badge is instantly recognizable the world over, even where paved roads have yet to reach,” Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said.

“In its home country and among its many admirers worldwide Ferrari inspires more than just brand loyalty, more of a cultish, even quasi-religious devotion, its brand power is indisputable.”

Apple had the second-best rating (AAA) for brand strength, with users rating it behind Ferrari in reliability, corporate responsibility and value for money.

Brand Finance’s 2014 rankings are here.

