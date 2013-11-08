Fendi Is Promoting A $US700 Handbag Accessory That Looks Like A Furby

In a recent interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, best-selling recording artist and haute couture maven Kanye West expressed frustration with luxury retailers for deluding consumers. In his mind, the only real luxury in life is the time people get to spend with their loved ones.

However, a new handbag accessory from Fendi proves that there are actually two luxuries in life: the time you have to spend with your loved ones, and a high-priced stuffed animal you can use to decorate your $US6,000 handbag.

For the holiday season, Fendi has introduced “Bag Bugs,” a line of small, furry, decorative creatures that look vaguely like a cross between a Pokémon and a Furby. Alas, a Bag Bug will run you $US700 because it is made out of mink.

Aaron Taube/Business Insider One of Fendi’s Bag Bugs (right) looks like a cross between a Furby (left) and a Pokémon named Porygon (center).

According to Fendi’s website, there are eight different kinds of Bag Bug, and “each one has its own personality that will add an exclusive touch to your must-have accessory.” The accessories are meant to be attached to handbags like so:

If you’re in the market for one, the complete line of Bag Bugs can be found here. And if you’re not already convinced, here’s a video of all the fun things you can do with one:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.