Fencer Will Carry U.S. Flag At Olympics After Michael Phelps Pulled His Name From Consideration

Fencer Mariel Zagunis, who won gold in both 2004 and 2008, will carry the flag for the United States during the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics (via the Chicago Tribune). However, before that decision was made, Michael Phelps, the most decorated American Olympian ever, pulled his name out of consideration for the honour.The problem for Phelps was not a lack of patriotism. Rather, according to the Los Angeles Times, it was a matter of schedule. Phelps will swim in his first event on Saturday morning and was worried about the wear and tear of standing and walking during the entire opening ceremony.



In fact, Phelps says he will not even attend the ceremony, choosing instead to watch the festivities on television “until we end up falling asleep.”

