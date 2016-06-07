An awesome new feminine hygiene ad manages to crush period stigma

Periods involve blood — but you’d never know it by watching most pad and tampon commercials.
Ads for feminine hygiene products are famously unrealistic. They swap blood for a neon blue liquid, and depict women twirling around in open fields, splashing through surf on horseback, or in any number of other ridiculous scenarios.
Thankfully, a new advertisement from UK company Bodyform bucks the trend. The video is called ‘Blood,’ and it shows female athletes bleeding as they fight through sports-related injuries. The take-home message: blood doesn’t stop women in any other aspect of their lives. Why should we view period blood any differently?
This isn’t Bodyform’s first hit, either. Three years ago, they created a hilarious video response to a sexist Facebook commenter, revealing the “truth” about periods.
Here’s to feminine hygiene advertising with more real talk and less blue liquid.
