An awesome new feminine hygiene ad manages to crush period stigma

Caroline Praderio
Twitter/BodyformA new ad from feminine hygiene company Bodyform shows something novel: real blood.

Periods involve blood — but you’d never know it by watching most pad and tampon commercials.

Ads for feminine hygiene products are famously unrealistic. They swap blood for a neon blue liquid, and depict women twirling around in open fields, splashing through surf on horseback, or in any number of other ridiculous scenarios.

Thankfully, a new advertisement from UK company Bodyform bucks the trend. The video is called ‘Blood,’ and it shows female athletes bleeding as they fight through sports-related injuries. The take-home message: blood doesn’t stop women in any other aspect of their lives. Why should we view period blood any differently?

This isn’t Bodyform’s first hit, either. Three years ago, they created a hilarious video response to a sexist Facebook commenter, revealing the “truth” about periods.

 Here’s to feminine hygiene advertising with more real talk and less blue liquid.

NOW WATCH: This 29-year-old badass is the flyboarding champion of the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.