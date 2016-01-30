A Femen protester appeared to hang herself to protest the Iranian president's visit to France

A member of the activist group Femen made it look like she was hanged off a bridge in Paris. It was in protest to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Paris. Despite Iran’s horrendous human rights record, France is selling them 100 Airbus planes.
Story by Jacob Shamsian, editing by Stephen Parkhurst
