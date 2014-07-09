Female White House Staffers Got Smaller Raises Than Men

Salary data released last week revealed average male staffers at the White House earn about 13% more than their female counterparts. The White House responded by pointing out six female staffers received high profile promotions in the past year. However, according to data collected by the conservative consulting firm Target Point, the women who were promoted at the White House received smaller raises than men.

While the average man promoted at the White House received a 24.4% raise, Target Point found the average raise for a promoted woman was 18.5%. Target Point also found 46 men were promoted at the White House between 2013 and 2014 compared to 41 women. Additionally, the firm noted 88 women left White House jobs in the past year while only 77 men departed.

Target Point Senior Vice President and Chief Data Scientist Alex Lundry said this data shows “the White House’s hypocrisy on this issue is stunning” as President Barack Obama has made equal pay for women a major part of his agenda this year.

“The data clearly reveal that its not just salary for which there are significant differences between men and women, but also raises, promotions, and turnover,” said Lundry. “Empirically, this White House does not treat their male and female employees the same.”

On July 2, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest addressed the fact there is a pay disparity between male and female staffers at the same time the president is attempting to address this same issue nationally.

“I wouldn’t hold up the White House as the perfect example here,” Earnest said at his daily briefing.

Earnest went on to say “we still have more work to do at the White House,” though he claimed “the White House performs significantly better than the private sector” in this regard. He did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider Tuesday about the statistics on staffer raises.

