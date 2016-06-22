The female veteran who found a sexist note on her car just got a heartfelt apology letter

Facebook/Rebecca Landis Hayes The apology note written to Rebecca Hayes.

Last week, US Navy veteran Rebecca Landis Hayes parked her car in a veterans-only space at the grocery store. When she finished shopping, she found a sexist note on her windshield that read, “This parking is for veterans, lady. Learn to read and have some respect.” Hayes shared a photo of the letter on Facebook, where it was shared more than 12,000 times.

Last night, Hayes posted a surprising update: She received a heartfelt apology letter from the person who left that note on her car.

“I happened to come across your post on Facebook through a friend,” the letter begins. “I know it’s no excuse, but I’ve seen so many young people park in retired vet’s spaces…and I lost my cool. I’m sorry you were the one who got the result of that angry moment. I know it was a mistake and I’m glad I saw your post.”

Here’s the full letter:

