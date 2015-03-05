A group of female Twitter execs and alums has joined up to invest in and advise startups

About Me April Underwood, who was Twitter’s Director of Product until she left in March 2015.

A group of current and former Twitter employees have banded together to invest in startups and offer advice to them.

The unusual thing? They’re all women.

The group is called #Angels and although they’re not specifically catering to female founders, they could provide a unique sounding board to companies run by women in the traditionally male tech industry.

Female founders face all kinds of challenges men seldom face, from subtle hints that they aren’t really serious about running a big business, to potential investors using business meetings to try and get dates.

The #Angels group includes two ex-Twitter employees who left specifically to invest in startups: April Underwood, who was the director of product until she just left, and Chloe Sladden, former VP of US media, who left in August 2014.

The rest of the team are still at the company, and include Jana Messerschmidt (VP of business development and platform), Jessica Verrilli (head of corporate development), Katie Jacobs Stanton (VP of global media), and Vijaya Gadde (general counsel). You can read more about them here.

The group is not raising a fund or investing collectively. Instead, they will all invest on their own, but pool resources to advise young startups.

They will also steer clear of advising startups that might pose a conflict to their jobs at Twitter — this seems pretty important, given that at least one woman in the group, Verrilli, has made a lot of acquisitions for the company.

