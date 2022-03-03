28 female TV stars who changed the world of television

Carol Burnett broke into comedy when it was dominated by men, and her variety show entertained the nation. Carol Burnett interacting with the audience on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ on April 5, 1968. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images “The Carol Burnett Show” (1967-1978) was a variety and comedy series that featured Burnett and other comedians performing various sketches. Her infectious presence, slapstick comedy, and signature ear tug were favorites across the nation. It was cited as one of the best sketch-comedy TV shows by Rolling Stone in 2020. Burnett had a pool of entertainers from Betty White to Lucille Ball to Cher to Sammy Davis Jr. guest star on her show. Her contributions to comedy and TV have been so great that the Golden Globes created the Carol Burnett award in 2018, which has been given to Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, and Norman Lear so far.

Mary Kay Stearns was the first actress to have her pregnancy written into her storyline on network television. Mary Kay and Johnny Stearns and their baby in character on the sitcom ‘Mary Kay and Johnny,’ which ran between 1947 and 1950. CBS/IMDb The first ever sitcom broadcast on network television was “Mary Kay and Johnny” (1947-1950) and starred real-life couple Mary Kay and Johnny Stearns. They were the first small-screen married couple to share a bed , which was taboo and uncommon, and wasn’t seen more consistently for another decade. In 1948, Stearns was pregnant, so it was written into the show, making her the first onscreen pregnant character.

Donna Reed was the first actress and female character to be the lead in a married dynamic on a family sitcom. Donna Reed and her TV family in a promo for ‘The Donna Reed Show’ on August 28, 1964. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images While “I Love Lucy” primarily focused on the wife in the married duo, “The Donna Reed Show” (1958-1966) was the first family sitcom to do the same. Donna Reed was an Academy Award winner before she had her own TV show and she helped develop the series. Reed’s impact of placing the focus on the wife rather than the husband, and touching on controversial and important topics like women’s rights, was all groundbreaking during the 1950s.

Cicely Tyson was the first Black actress to have a continuing role in a TV drama and pledged not to take stereotypical parts. Cicely Tyson in character in an episode ‘East Side/West Side’ on October 18, 1963. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Tyson became the first Black woman to star in a TV drama in “East Side/West Side” (1963-1964). She played a social worker’s secretary. While her character’s job wasn’t revolutionary for women, her representation was revolutionary for Black women. Tyson is also said to be one of the first Black women to wear her natural hair on TV She told Parade magazine in 1972 that she refused to play a drug addict or a maid, according to the National Portrait Gallery. “I won’t play that kind of characterless role any more, even if I have to go back to starving,” Tyson said. The trailblazer passed away at 96 years old on January 28, 2021.

Kerry Washington was the first Black actress in 40 years to star as the lead of a drama with “Scandal.” Promotional photo of Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope in ‘Scandal’ for the first season. Craig Sjodin/Getty Images Washington played Olivia Pope, a White House communications director, on the acclaimed political drama “Scandal” (2012-2018). She was the first female Black lead in a network TV series since 1974, when Tessa Graves played a police officer on “Get Christie Love!” Washington’s performance and presence helped bring back the importance of giving and seeing Black women in multidimensional lead roles. Washington won her first BET Award for best actress in 2013 for her role.

Alfre Woodard was the first actress to play a Black female US president on TV. Alfre Woodard attends the 86th Annual Oscars on March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz/Getty Images Alfre Woodard was the first Black actress to play a US president on TV in “State of Affairs” (2014-2015). Her role mimicked actual possibilities and her real-life experience of previously working in politics

Barbara Walters was the first female co-anchor on ABC and created “The View” to share more female voices. Barbara Walters interviewing the Shah of Iran on ABC’s ‘Issues and Answers’ in 1978. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images After writing and producing women’s interest stories on the “Today” show (1952-present), Walters became its first female co-anchor in 1974. She also became the first female co-anchor for ABC’s “Evening News” in 1976. She created the daytime talk show “The View” in 1997, which gives other female voices a platform and is still on the air. Walters’ popularity with viewers and interviewees furthered her success. She also appeared on other shows like “World News Tonight” and “20/20” until her retirement in 2014.

In 2006, Katie Couric became the first female newscaster to be a solo anchor on network TV. Katie Couric makes her final appearance on the NBC ‘Today’ on May 31, 2006, to become the anchor of the ‘CBS Evening News.’ Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Couric made TV history when she became the first woman to be a solo anchor for an evening news broadcast. Following in the steps of Barbara Walters, Couric co-anchored for years before taking the helm in 2006 with “CBS Evening News with Katie Couric” (2006-2011).

Early in Marlo Thomas’ career, she was the first lead whose character was single, living on her own, and without children to be portrayed on TV. Marlo Thomas in character on the set of ‘That Girl’ in an episode aired on September 8, 1966. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images The first sitcom to focus on a female lead who was single was “That Girl” (1966-1971). Living on her own, unmarried, and without children, actress Marlo Thomas’ real-life experience matched that of her character, Ann Marie. Despite few women being leads on TV before this, they were typically wives and mothers. Thomas helped represent and normalize independent, single women.

Mary Tyler Moore destigmatized single career-oriented women, wearing pants, and birth control. A still taken from ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ in the early 1970s. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Although Lucille Ball wore pants in prior years, Moore’s character wore them frequently on TV. “I had Laura wear pants, because I said, ‘Women don’t wear full-skirted dresses to vacuum in,'” Moore told TV Guide in 2004 of her role on Van Dyke’s show (1961-1966). Sponsors found issue with her pants, though, because of how snug they were, according to MeTV. She was first limited to wearing them in one scene per episode and required further approval. But quickly, capri pants became her signature, opening the door for more women on TV to wear pants. Her most notable contributions to TV though were through her role as Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-1977). A single, 30-something-year-old woman who was career-oriented and freely dated, Moore’s character was distinctly different from the typical TV housewife role. She was a role model for women entering the workforce in the ’70s. She was also sex-positive, something that wasn’t highly represented. In one episode, it was likely the first time birth control was mentioned on television, with Richards’ mother telling her, “Don’t forget to take your pill.”

Candice Bergen’s Murphy Brown gained attention from the vice president when the character decided to raise her child on her own. Candice Bergen in character on ‘Murphy Brown’ with son Avery, broadcast on November 14, 1988. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images On “Murphy Brown” (1988-1998), Candice Bergen ‘s character decided to raise her child as a single mother in the 1992 season finale. This caused a debate that even drew in Vice President Dan Quayle for comment. On May 19, 1992, Quayle delivered a speech during his re-election campaign with George W. Bush, where he added, “It doesn’t help matters when prime-time TV has Murphy Brown, a character who supposedly epitomizes today’s intelligent, highly paid professional woman, mocking the importance of fathers by bearing a child alone and calling it just another lifestyle choice.” This turned Quayle into the butt of the joke and only heightened Bergen’s profile. After already winning two Emmys for her role, Bergen won a third after the pregnancy episode and after Quayle’s speech — the actress sarcastically thanked him as she accepted the award.

Bea Arthur used comedy to tackle feminist topics. Bea Arthur poses for a portrait in 1972, before starring in ‘Maude,’ which aired from 1972 to 1978. Martin Mills/Getty Images It’s not a shock that in 1972, a year before Roe v. Wade was decided, abortion was a highly sensitive and controversial topic, especially to be discussed on TV. So, on the sitcom “Maude” (1972-1978), when Bea Arthur ‘s lead character became pregnant at 47 years old when she was already a grandmother, an abortion storyline was highly taboo. Over the course of the two-part episode, Maude decided to go through with an abortion. This sparked protest. But it also made Arthur an icon for the feminist movement. Arthur continued to take roles that defied societal and gender norms and ageism, and that touched on feminist topics, most notably as Dorothy in “Golden Girls” (1985-1992).

Nichelle Nichols had one of the first interracial kisses on TV in “Star Trek” in 1967. Nichelle Nichols as Uhura and William Shatner as Captain Kirk on an episode of ‘Star Trek’ broadcast in 1967. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images One of the first and most significant interracial kisses on TV was on “Star Trek” (1966-1969). In 1967, on an episode entitled “Plato’s Stepchildren,” Captain James T. Kirk ( William Shatner ) kisses Lieutenant Uhura ( Nichelle Nichols ). Although interracial kisses had been seen between white and Asian characters on TV, this was the first with a white man and Black woman. Nichols made history, first breaking the typecast for Black actresses and second for being part of this significant kiss and moment in TV history.

Roxie Roker was part of an interracial couple on TV in “The Jeffersons” when it was still controversial. Franklin Cover and Roxie Roker pictured in character for the premiere of ‘The Jeffersons’ on January 18, 1975. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Roker played neighbor Hellen Willis in the “All in the Family” (1971-1979) spinoff series, “The Jeffersons” (1975-1985). The Black actress was married to a white man on the show (and also in real life), making her part of the first black and white interracial couple on TV. This came at a time when there were still strong prejudices against interracial relationships. But Helen and Willis were a strong and positive representation of what love could look like.

Lynda Carter played one of the first female superheroes on her TV series “Wonder Woman.” Lynda Carter pictured dressed in character for the pilot episode of ‘Wonder Woman’ on November 7, 1975. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images Cathy Lee Crosby was the first woman to play a superhero in the TV movie “Wonder Woman.” Lynda Carter became the next interpretation of the superhero, swapping her 1972 Miss World USA crown for another in her role as Wonder Woman on the eponymous live-action TV series (1975-1979). Carter is one of the most iconic actresses who has played the part, with the role not having a new face until 2017 with Gal Gadot. After appearing in a post-credits scene in Gadot’s “Wonder Woman: 1984,” Carter is set to star in the third upcoming film.

Nicole Maines, a transgender actress, was the first to play a transgender superhero. She starred in CW’s “Supergirl.” Nicole Maines at the ‘Supergirl’ special and Q&A during Comic-Con on July 21, 2018, in San Diego, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Much like the early female superhero trailblazers, modern transgender actresses also helped pave the way for Maines , the first transgender superhero on TV. Maines played reporter-turned-superhero Dreamer on CW’s “Supergirl” (2015-2021), breaking more boundaries for the trans community. Before this contribution to the superhero universe and as a role model for young people, Maines was also in documentaries about the trans experience. “I’ve been doing a lot of auditions lately because a lot of different shows have been really eager to tell the story of transgender people,” Maines said at Comic-Con in 2018.

Oprah Winfrey was the first woman to own, produce, and host her own talk show. Oprah Winfrey at the 14th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 30, 1987, where she won for outstanding talk show for the first time. Ron Galella/Getty Images Not many are known worldwide by their first name alone or are as successful or as influential as the one and only: Oprah. Winfrey was the first woman to own, produce, and host her own talk show with “The Oprah Winfrey Show” (1986-2011). In 1987, she won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding talk show, an award she’d win three more times throughout her career. Prior to this, Winfrey was a news anchor, but her talk show made her a celebrity and icon. Its success revolutionized talk shows, transformed television, and helped her create an empire. Winfrey started her own TV network, OWN, in 2011.

Candis Cayne was the first openly transgender actress who played a recurring role on prime-time TV as a transgender character. William Baldwin and Candis Cayne at the Advocate Magazine 40th Anniversary Party on September 18, 2007, in West Hollywood, California. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images In 2007, Cayne played a transgender mistress on ABC’s “Dirty Sexy Money ,” which was groundbreaking because she was an LGBTQ+ actress playing an LGBTQ+ character , rather than a cis actor playing a transgender person. It set the landscape for more transgender actors to be hired for meaningful roles. Cayne didn’t realize the impact of her presence on TV until the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards when a scene of hers was played and the audience erupted in applause. “That was the first time I realized, ‘Yeah, this is a lot more than me just getting a gig. This is moving our community forward.’ So it was impactful, finally, in that moment,” Cayne told “Today” in 2021.

Laverne Cox changed the TV landscape and opened doors for more transgender actresses after her role in “Orange Is the New Black.” Laverne Cox attending the amfAR Inspiration Gala on June 10, 2014, in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Cox is one of the figureheads of the transgender community because of her contributions to entertainment and transgender representation and activism during her career. She’s best known for her role as inmate Sophie on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019). Cox was the first transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy in 2014, and she banked three nominations throughout the show’s run. She executive-produced the TV special “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word” and won a Daytime Emmy for it in 2015, becoming the first transgender woman to win the award. And in 2016, she played Frank N. Furter (a part originally played by a cis actor, Tim Curry) in the TV special remake “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.” Cox has appeared in multiple comedy and drama shows and was most recently in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” (2022).

In 2022, Mj Rodriguez became the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe. Mj Rodriguez attending the HFPA And THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party on November 14, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images Rodriguez appeared in shows like “Nurse Jackie” and “The Carrie Diaries” before her big role in “Pose” (2018-2021). “Pose” follows the stories of drag performers and transgender people during the ballroom scene in the ’80s and ’90s. Its cast is predominantly made up of LGBTQ+ actors, including Billy Porter, Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Dominique Jackson. Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy in 2021, and this year she became the first transgender person to win a Golden Globe.