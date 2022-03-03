28 female TV stars who changed the world of television

- Women have broken barriers and changed the TV landscape through many firsts and iconic roles.
- Stars like Betty White, Lucille Ball, and Cicely Tyson paved the way for more female trailblazers.
- Whether the first woman to star in a drama or be pregnant on TV, these stars changed history.
She’s best known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-1977) and “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992), both of which earned her Emmys. She made many appearances on game shows and even hosted a few including “Just Men!” (1983); White became the first woman to win an Emmy for outstanding game show host.
She won another Emmy for her episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 where she hosted and drew in over 12 million viewers. She then won a Guinness World Record for having the longest TV career as a female entertainer, spanning around 80 years.
After passing on December 31, 2021, White’s legacy lives on, especially through the many female TV entertainers she’s influenced and inspired.
Burnett had a pool of entertainers from Betty White to Lucille Ball to Cher to Sammy Davis Jr. guest star on her show.
Her contributions to comedy and TV have been so great that the Golden Globes created the Carol Burnett award in 2018, which has been given to Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, and Norman Lear so far.
In 1948, Stearns was pregnant, so it was written into the show, making her the first onscreen pregnant character.
The real-life and onscreen couple created their show and filmed it in a new format: live in front of a studio audience and with three cameras rolling rather than one. Ball even helped invent syndication and was successful with “I Love Lucy” being filmed on tape, rather than being broadcast live.
Ball made TV history (similar to Mary Kay Stearns) with her second pregnancy being written into her character’s storyline. In 1953, the subject almost wasn’t allowed on TV, and the word “pregnancy” wasn’t used either. The episode where the character gave birth was also the same night the actress actually gave birth, and a record-breaking 72% of homes with television sets tuned in to watch, MeTV reported.
After co-founding Desilu Productions in 1950, divorcing Arnaz in 1960, and buying the company from him in 1962, Ball became the first woman to own and run a major television production company. It went on to produce “The Lucy Show” (1962-1968), “Star Trek” (1966-1969), and “Mission: Impossible” (1966-1973).
Donna Reed was an Academy Award winner before she had her own TV show and she helped develop the series. Reed’s impact of placing the focus on the wife rather than the husband, and touching on controversial and important topics like women’s rights, was all groundbreaking during the 1950s.
She told Parade magazine in 1972 that she refused to play a drug addict or a maid, according to the National Portrait Gallery.
“I won’t play that kind of characterless role any more, even if I have to go back to starving,” Tyson said.
The trailblazer passed away at 96 years old on January 28, 2021.
She was one of the first Black actresses nominated for an Emmy for another role in 1963. Carroll then became the first Black actress to win a Golden Globe for her performance in “Julia” in 1969.
Washington’s performance and presence helped bring back the importance of giving and seeing Black women in multidimensional lead roles. Washington won her first BET Award for best actress in 2013 for her role.
Davis became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series in 2015. Zendaya was the second and latest Black actress to win this same award for “Euphoria” in 2020.
In 2018, Davis’ “How to Get Away with Murder” and Kerry Washington’s “Scandal” had a monumental crossover episode, bringing two powerhouse actresses and characters together .
In 1976 she made history again when she was the first woman to moderate a televised presidential debate. This transformative moment was for Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford‘s campaigns.
She created the daytime talk show “The View” in 1997, which gives other female voices a platform and is still on the air. Walters’ popularity with viewers and interviewees furthered her success. She also appeared on other shows like “World News Tonight” and “20/20” until her retirement in 2014.
Despite few women being leads on TV before this, they were typically wives and mothers. Thomas helped represent and normalize independent, single women.
“I had Laura wear pants, because I said, ‘Women don’t wear full-skirted dresses to vacuum in,'” Moore told TV Guide in 2004 of her role on Van Dyke’s show (1961-1966).
Sponsors found issue with her pants, though, because of how snug they were, according to MeTV. She was first limited to wearing them in one scene per episode and required further approval. But quickly, capri pants became her signature, opening the door for more women on TV to wear pants.
Her most notable contributions to TV though were through her role as Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-1977). A single, 30-something-year-old woman who was career-oriented and freely dated, Moore’s character was distinctly different from the typical TV housewife role.
She was a role model for women entering the workforce in the ’70s. She was also sex-positive, something that wasn’t highly represented. In one episode, it was likely the first time birth control was mentioned on television, with Richards’ mother telling her, “Don’t forget to take your pill.”
On May 19, 1992, Quayle delivered a speech during his re-election campaign with George W. Bush, where he added, “It doesn’t help matters when prime-time TV has Murphy Brown, a character who supposedly epitomizes today’s intelligent, highly paid professional woman, mocking the importance of fathers by bearing a child alone and calling it just another lifestyle choice.”
This turned Quayle into the butt of the joke and only heightened Bergen’s profile. After already winning two Emmys for her role, Bergen won a third after the pregnancy episode and after Quayle’s speech — the actress sarcastically thanked him as she accepted the award.
Over the course of the two-part episode, Maude decided to go through with an abortion. This sparked protest. But it also made Arthur an icon for the feminist movement.
Arthur continued to take roles that defied societal and gender norms and ageism, and that touched on feminist topics, most notably as Dorothy in “Golden Girls” (1985-1992).
Although interracial kisses had been seen between white and Asian characters on TV, this was the first with a white man and Black woman. Nichols made history, first breaking the typecast for Black actresses and second for being part of this significant kiss and moment in TV history.
This came at a time when there were still strong prejudices against interracial relationships. But Helen and Willis were a strong and positive representation of what love could look like.
Lynda Carter became the next interpretation of the superhero, swapping her 1972 Miss World USA crown for another in her role as Wonder Woman on the eponymous live-action TV series (1975-1979). Carter is one of the most iconic actresses who has played the part, with the role not having a new face until 2017 with Gal Gadot.
After appearing in a post-credits scene in Gadot’s “Wonder Woman: 1984,” Carter is set to star in the third upcoming film.
Before this contribution to the superhero universe and as a role model for young people, Maines was also in documentaries about the trans experience.
“I’ve been doing a lot of auditions lately because a lot of different shows have been really eager to tell the story of transgender people,” Maines said at Comic-Con in 2018.
Prior to this, Winfrey was a news anchor, but her talk show made her a celebrity and icon. Its success revolutionized talk shows, transformed television, and helped her create an empire.
Winfrey started her own TV network, OWN, in 2011.
“The Puppy Episode,” where she came out, aired on April 30, but it caused a stir among conservative organizations and sponsors before it was even broadcast. The groundbreaking two-part episode became a phenomenon, though, with an outstanding number of views.
However, “Ellen” had “parental advisory” warnings on the following episodes and was canceled after its fifth season in 1998. Both DeGeneres and Laura Dern, who guest-starred on “The Puppy Episode,” couldn’t find work for a couple of years after the episode.
DeGeneres had a revival and new phase of her successful TV career, though, with her popular talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (2003-present). She’s beloved by audiences and uses the tagline “be kind to one another,” although accusations by guests and crew members in 2020 painted a less-than-kind picture of the host. In a letter to staff that July, DeGeneres said she was “disappointed to learn” that people working for her did not feel happy or respected.
The show is set to end in 2022.
Oh was the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy for lead drama actress for “Killing Eve” in 2018. She was also the first Asian woman to host the Golden Globes in 2019, and ultimately became the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe for best actress at that same ceremony.
“I don’t think I can explain to you how profound I feel it meant to not only myself and my parents, but for a lot of people in my community,” Oh said of her win to USA Today in 2019.
Cayne didn’t realize the impact of her presence on TV until the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards when a scene of hers was played and the audience erupted in applause.
“That was the first time I realized, ‘Yeah, this is a lot more than me just getting a gig. This is moving our community forward.’ So it was impactful, finally, in that moment,” Cayne told “Today” in 2021.
She executive-produced the TV special “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word” and won a Daytime Emmy for it in 2015, becoming the first transgender woman to win the award.
And in 2016, she played Frank N. Furter (a part originally played by a cis actor, Tim Curry) in the TV special remake “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.”
Cox has appeared in multiple comedy and drama shows and was most recently in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” (2022).
“Pose” follows the stories of drag performers and transgender people during the ballroom scene in the ’80s and ’90s. Its cast is predominantly made up of LGBTQ+ actors, including Billy Porter, Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Dominique Jackson.
Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy in 2021, and this year she became the first transgender person to win a Golden Globe.
Her episode debut brought in the biggest “Doctor Who” audience in over a decade, with 8.2 million viewers, according to Bustle. She quickly became a fan-favorite.
Whittaker helped design her character’s costume and decided to make it comfortable and gender non-specific, specifically with fans in mind, according to an interview with Radio Times.
She’s set to leave the series in 2022 after two more upcoming TV specials.
