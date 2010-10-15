Women Sue Citi For Using Financial Meltdown To Justify Firing Women

Debrahlee Lorenzana sued Citi earlier this year for similar claims.

Six women are suing Citigroup for firing them in order to save the jobs of “less-qualified men,” and using the recession as an excuse, reports the Daily Mail.The women say Citi used the financial meltdown to “to purge its workforce of female employees while retaining less qualified men,” and that the thousands of cuts that occurred in 2008 “were unlikely to have occurred by chance, and instead was the result of intentional gender discrimination.”



The suit also accuses the bank of paying their female employees less than men in the same position, and that sexist comments at the bank’s offices are “rife.”

It’s a “boy’s club,” they claim in the suit.

And this isn’t the first time this year that Citi’s senior management has been accused of sex discrimination.

A former banker at an office in New York said she was sacked when she refused to change her clothing, which bosses told her was “was too distracting to other men.”

