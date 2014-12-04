A Female Sony Executive Reportedly Makes Nearly $1 Million Less Than Her Male Counterpart Each Year

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images Sony Entertainment CEO and Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Michael Lynton speaks at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo on November 18, 2014.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, one of Hollywood’s biggest studios, was hacked last week, and the breadth and depth of the data breach was so massive that it forced Sony to move its operations offline.

Fusion’s Kevin Roose has done an excellent job reporting on all the leaked data, which included the names and Social Security numbers of Sony employees, Sony’s payroll data, all the employees who were fired or laid off last year, and even detailed employee performance reviews.

The leaked documents reveal a huge gender and racial discrepancy among Sony’s 17 highest-paid executives. The list of Sony’s highest-paid execs is 88% white and 94% male.

The documents, which have not been verified by Sony, also reveal that Hannah Minghella, who serves as co-president of production at Sony’s Columbia Pictures division, makes $US800,000 less per year than her male counterpart, Columbia Pictures co-president of production Michael De Luca.

Roose explains:

De Luca is on target to earn $US2.4 million (including bonuses) in 2014, while Minghella is on track to earn $US1.6 million. Minghella’s “annual rate” as of October 21, 2014 was $US850,000, according to the spreadsheet, significantly less than De Luca’s $US1.5 million base salary. The document says that Minghella, who joined Sony Pictures in 2005, is eligible to receive an additional $US300,000 under the company’s performance-based bonus plan, called Aspire, and various other bonuses. No Aspire bonus amount is listed for De Luca, perhaps because he only joined the company in March. Neither De Luca nor Minghella responded to requests for comment.

De Luca and Minghella were quick to dismiss rumours of tension and a power struggle earlier this year.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the hacks with Sony’s support.

“The FBI is working with our interagency partners to investigate the recently reported cyber-intrusion at Sony Pictures Entertainment,” the FBI said in an emailed statement to Variety. “The targeting of public and private sector computer networks remains a significant threat, and the FBI will continue to identify, pursue and defeat individuals and groups who pose a threat in cyberspace.”

