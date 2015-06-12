Female scientists are mocking a sexist Nobel Laureate with these 'distractingly sexy' photos

Sarah Kimmorley
Cindy Chard-Bergstrom a microbiologist at Kansas State University doesn’t get distracted. Photo: Larry W. Smith/ Getty.

Female scientists are posting “distractingly sexy” photos of themselves on social media, in the wake of Nobel Laureate and self-confessed “chauvinist pig” Tim Hunt’s gobsmacking comments on mixed-gender science labs, at a major conference this week.

“Let me tell you about my trouble with girls. Three things happen when they are in the lab: you fall in love with them, they fall in love with you, and when you criticise them they cry,” he said.

The British scientist subsequently resigned from his position as honorary professor at the University College London.

The university released a statement confirmed the professors resignation, adding: “UCL was the first university in England to admit women students on equal terms to men, and the university believes that this outcome is compatible with our commitment to gender equality.”

But now, female scientists have hit back – with humour.

From chemical engineers…

To data scientists…

Those who study animals…

And biochemists…

Here are female scientists from all over the world giving it back as good as they got.

Hunt was awarded the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine in 2001 for his work on how cells divide and was knighted in 2006.

He has since apologised on BBC’s radio station Radio 4.

“I’m really sorry that I said what I said”, he said adding it was “a very stupid thing to do in the presence of all those journalists”.

He said he intended for the remarks to be taken in a “light-hearted, ironic” manor but realises it was “interpreted deadly seriously by my audience”.

