Female scientists are mocking a sexist Nobel Laureate with these 'distractingly sexy' photos

Female scientists are posting “distractingly sexy” photos of themselves on social media, in the wake of Nobel Laureate and self-confessed “chauvinist pig” Tim Hunt’s gobsmacking comments on mixed-gender science labs, at a major conference this week.

“Let me tell you about my trouble with girls. Three things happen when they are in the lab: you fall in love with them, they fall in love with you, and when you criticise them they cry,” he said.

The British scientist subsequently resigned from his position as honorary professor at the University College London.

The university released a statement confirmed the professors resignation, adding: “UCL was the first university in England to admit women students on equal terms to men, and the university believes that this outcome is compatible with our commitment to gender equality.”

But now, female scientists have hit back – with humour.

From chemical engineers…

The only thing I'm falling in love with in the lab are the machines I spend every day with #distractinglysexy #2011 pic.twitter.com/UjUvGGNfFy — Liz Killen (@lizrosekillen) June 12, 2015

To data scientists…

No lab coats, but data scientists are #distractinglysexy too! pic.twitter.com/Rn7B5iIniy — Monica Rogati (@mrogati) June 12, 2015

Those who study animals…

I was so #distractinglysexy when collecting cheetah crap that even I lost track of what I was doing and dropped some. pic.twitter.com/3qDS7Hd9aG — Anne Hilborn (@AnneWHilborn) June 11, 2015

And biochemists…

Filter mask protects me from hazardous chemicals and muffles my woman cries. Double win! #DistractinglySexy pic.twitter.com/5kYlm6SNud — Amelia Cervera (@ameliacervera) June 11, 2015

Here are female scientists from all over the world giving it back as good as they got.

How do my male colleagues publish anything when I show up dressed so revealing? #distractinglysexy pic.twitter.com/D3GYQQciyc — Van Q. Truong (@vanqtruong) June 12, 2015

Trouble with female marine biologists is we just can't concentrate when wet #distractinglysexy #womeninscience pic.twitter.com/nedMywYJkN — Sarah Weston (@MissPlaice) June 11, 2015

When you're trying to survey salmon and I'm #distractinglysexy — it must be the waders pic.twitter.com/FxlQUYCmtZ — Heather Sadusky (@heathersadusky) June 11, 2015

Nothing like a sample tube full of cheetah poop to make you #distractinglysexy pic.twitter.com/tdBTLRos4p — Sarah Durant (@SarahMDurant) June 11, 2015

Is that a magnetic wrench in your pocket or are you just happy to see my array? #DistractinglySexy #TimHunt pic.twitter.com/0DtP2S9RJr — Bailey-Ann (@baileyanns) June 11, 2015

Hunt was awarded the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine in 2001 for his work on how cells divide and was knighted in 2006.

He has since apologised on BBC’s radio station Radio 4.

“I’m really sorry that I said what I said”, he said adding it was “a very stupid thing to do in the presence of all those journalists”.

He said he intended for the remarks to be taken in a “light-hearted, ironic” manor but realises it was “interpreted deadly seriously by my audience”.

