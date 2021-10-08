The most daring outfits worn by female rappers

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC, seen here in New York in 1992, received her stage name for wearing a condom on her eye. Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes of TLC at Gold record presentation, New York, April 15, 1992. Steve Eichner/Getty Images Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who passed away in 2002, wore a condom on her left eye in support of the group’s safe-sex message. Later on in her career, she switched to a black line under her eye.

TLC’s fashion was distinguished by their avant-garde, futuristic outfits, as seen here at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes performing at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images Left Eye in particular made bold statements with her up-dos and famous under-eye marking.

Lil’ Kim rocked a jeweled head cage and beaded metallic high-low dress at the 1998 Lady of Soul Awards. Lil’ Kim at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 1998. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Lil’ Kim’s sex-positive raps and daring outfits made her stand out even more in an industry dominated heavily by men.

Lil’ Kim wore this sheer and sequined rendition of the LBD at a benefit in New York City in 1998. Lil’ Kim and Giorgio Armani. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Pictured here with Giorgio Armani , Lil’ Kim and her fondness for risk-taking helped distinguish her place in fashion history forever.

One of the most iconic red carpet looks of all time, Lil’ Kim’s 1999 VMAs one-sleeved bodysuit was designed by Misa Hylton. Lil’ Kim at the 1999 Video Music Awards. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images That seashell nipple pastie was only adhered with eyelash glue and prayer.

Lil’ Kim was the poster girl for “If you’ve got it, flaunt it” at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Awards. Lil’ Kim during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards at The Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images This barely there bodysuit, complete with fur wrist warmers, a rhinestone thong, and Swarovski embellishments, was designed by Misa Hylton, who drew inspiration from designer Nija Battle’s furs.

Lil’ Kim looked regal in this matching bustier-skirt set at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in 1999. Lil’ Kim at the 1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards. Anthony Harvey-PA Images/Getty Images She presented Alexander McQueen with the fashion designer of the year award.

Rappers and the fashion elite are quite the pair. Nicki Minaj sported a blouse covered in arts and crafts-esque puff balls next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week in 2011. Nicki Minaj and Anna Wintour attend the Carolina Herrera Spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Bonus points for Minaj’s platinum blonde beehive that added an especially camp edge to her look.

Nicki Minaj was on Good Form as she arrived at the 2011 VMAs in a metallic corset-style Amato Couture dress. Nicki Minaj at the 2011 Video Music Awards. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Complete with leg warmers and visually dizzying footwear, the face mask affirms this get-up was ahead of its time.

Cardi was an ethereal knockout at her first Met Gala in 2018. Cardi B attends the 2018 ‘Catholic Imagination’ Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Her custom Moschino gown featured a thigh-high slit, ornate beading, and a tufted floor-length train.

Cardi B stunned at the 2019 Met Gala in a custom-made blood red Thom Brown gown. Cardi B at the 2019 ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The jaw-dropping garment’s bodice was covered in real rubies and the rippled, tulle train required its own cortège.

Cardi B stunned in this 1995 Thierry Mugler dress at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Cardi B took home the award for best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Mugler derived inspiration from Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” for this gown which has a structured nude foundation and mermaid style skirt that flares upward to resemble an oyster shell.

Cardi B shined in this deep-plunge sequined dress by Nicolas Jebran at the 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala. Cardi B and Offset at the 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images She’s pictured here with husband Offset who is offering some additional support.

Cardi B stepped out in this Pierre Louis Auvray trick-of-the-eye dress that features a partially see-through outline of a woman’s silhouette. Cardi B in Los Angeles in January 2021. iamKevinWong.com/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images The mock-neck dress featured structured paneling and paired well with the rapper’s mask as she went shopping in Los Angeles in January of this year.

The queen of couture strikes again in Mugler during Paris Fashion Week 2021. Cardi B attends ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021. Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images The stunning gown featured a form-fitting bodice and feathered arching.

Saweetie’s outfit for the 2019 PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Show gave new meaning to the term crystal clear. Saweetie performing at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie Show in 2019. Sean Drakes/Getty Images The see-through mini-dress was coated in rhinestones.