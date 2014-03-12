Female Protagonists Made Up A Tiny Percentage Of 2013's Top Movies

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Bullock may have been nominated for an Oscar for ‘Gravity,’ but a new study shows just how little female roles are taking up Hollywood.

A new study by San Diego State University has found that only 15% of protagonists were female characters in the top 100 grossing films of 2013.

Even though the year included many standout roles for women like Sandra Bullock’s Oscar nominated performance in “Gravity,” the new numbers show just how lacking Hollywood is when it comes to female characters.

Martha Lauzen, the director of SDSU’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, who created the study, looked at 2,300 characters in the top grossing films of the year.

While the 15% number is unsettling, Lauzen’s study titled “It’s A Man’s (Celluloid) World” found other numbers that were just as alarming:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.