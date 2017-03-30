These female pilots are smashing stereotypes and becoming huge Instagram stars

babywingz_pilot/Instagram Pilot Alejandra Manríquez has over 72k Instagram followers.

The INSIDER Summary:

Men continue to dominate the aviation industry, b ut a growing number of female pilots are challenging gender stereotypes with their cockpit photos on Instagram.

The social media stars are inspiring other women to join the profession.

It’s 2017, and the aviation industry is still dominated by men.

But there’s a growing number of female pilots seeking to change that on Instagram, where their photos from the cockpit and their incredible world travels are gaining them hundreds of thousands of followers.

It’s promising to see women making waves in a typically male profession, as they inspire other women to turn their love of flying into a career.

Here are just a few female pilots who are quickly becoming Instagram stars.

More from INSIDER:

This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.