These female pilots are smashing stereotypes and becoming huge Instagram stars

The INSIDER Summary:
- Men continue to dominate the aviation industry, but a growing number of female pilots are challenging gender stereotypes with their cockpit photos on Instagram.
- The social media stars are inspiring other women to join the profession.
It’s 2017, and the aviation industry is still dominated by men.
But there’s a growing number of female pilots seeking to change that on Instagram, where their photos from the cockpit and their incredible world travels are gaining them hundreds of thousands of followers.
It’s promising to see women making waves in a typically male profession, as they inspire other women to turn their love of flying into a career.
Here are just a few female pilots who are quickly becoming Instagram stars.
Meet Eva Claire Marseille (@flywitheva). The 31-year-old currently has over 33.7k Instagram followers.
She posts motivational quotes that she has followed in her own career to inspire others, like this one: 'The distance between dreams and reality is called discipline.'
Another keen traveller is Eser Aksan Erdogan (@echosierra85), 31, a pilot for the Turkish airline Pegasus Airlines.
As is her location. She travels all over the world, taking amazing photos that have gained her over 61.3k followers.
With over 43k followers on Instagram, Lindy is inspiring other young women to enter the aviation industry.
Swedish-born Maria Fagerström (@mariathepilot), 24, is another young pilot making waves in the industry.
And she teams up with other women in the field -- like Maria Pettersson (yes, another Maria), who is also becoming Instagram-famous as @pilotmaria.
When she's not in the cockpit, Alejandra kicks back in the classy cabins of the private jets she flies. It's just one perk of the job.
