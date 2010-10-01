Introducing 11 Beautiful Female Physicists Wall Street Firms Should Hire Right Now

Sarah Kavassalis

Lately, there has been a lot of talk about the lack of high ranking women at top firms.So here’s an idea: Hire one of these beautiful female geniuses, who were named by blog Physics and Physicist as the hottest women in physics.



11 of the sexy scientists seem like ideal Wall Street recruits (Of the other two, one is retired and the other already works on Wall Street.)

They’d make great hires for two reasons. First, your business now requires you to make more trades “on behalf of clients.” Clients tend to like brilliant, pretty girls. Second, they’ll up your woman:man ratio numbers, making hiring them a no-brainer.

Of course they might not want to work for you, but at least you can say you tried.

