Introducing 11 Beautiful Female Physicists Wall Street Firms Should Hire Right Now

Lately, there has been a lot of talk about the lack of high ranking women at top firms.So here’s an idea: Hire one of these beautiful female geniuses, who were named by blog Physics and Physicist as the hottest women in physics.
11 of the sexy scientists seem like ideal Wall Street recruits (Of the other two, one is retired and the other already works on Wall Street.)
They’d make great hires for two reasons. First, your business now requires you to make more trades “on behalf of clients.” Clients tend to like brilliant, pretty girls. Second, they’ll up your woman:man ratio numbers, making hiring them a no-brainer.
Of course they might not want to work for you, but at least you can say you tried.
Current Occupation: Professor at Harvard University
Credentials: Ph.D. and B.A. from Harvard University. Check out her Harvard profile.
FYI, Randall is the gold standard. Firms would be lucky to land her. She's cited everywhere, she's been interviewed by Charlie Rose, and has been featured on many 'Most Influential' lists, including Esquire, Time Magazine, Newsweek, and Rolling Stone.
Source: Physics and Physicists, Harvard
Current Occupation: Ph.D. Candidate at the National University of Singapore, centre for Quantum Technologies
Sources: NAS, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Credentials: Ph.D. in Physics from Harvard University, M.Sc. from Oxford University, B.A. from Swarthmore College.
Interesting Fact: Conrad was the Columbia Distinguished Faculty Fellow in 2005. She received the Mayor's Science Award for being a leading researcher in high-energy physics, testing an unproved hypothesis -- whether tiny and invisible neutrinos have mass.
Sources: Physics and Physicists, Columbia, MIT
Current Occupation: Research Fellow at the Australian National University, Fellow at the Research School Of Physics And Engineering
Credentials: Ph.D. from University of Liverpool, BSc from University of Bristol.
Sources: ANU, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Associate Professor at Dalhousie University, Ultrafast Quantum Control
Credentials: Ph.D. and M.S. from University of Toronto, B.Sc from University Western Ontario
Sources: Dalhousie, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Ph.D. Candidate in Physics and Astronomy at University of Pennsylvania.
Credentials: M.S. from University of Pennsylvania & B.A. from Princeton University; See her resume
Sources: UPENN, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Assistant Professor at University of Memphis.
Credentials: Ph.D. in Physics from University of Cambridge, B.Sc from Swansea University
Sources: LinkedIn, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Works at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Astrophysics and Space Sciences Section.
Credentials: Ph.D. in Astronomy from UCLA, M.S. from California Institute of Technology, B.A. from Stanford University. Also, she held a research fellowship between 2001-2003 at NASA
Interesting Fact: Mainzer was featured throughout the History Channel series The Universe.Sources: CIT, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Professor at University of California, Berkley.
Credentials: Ph.D. and B.A. in Physics from Universita' di Roma La Sapienza, Italy.
Interesting Fact: Lanzara was rated by her students as 'red chilli pepper' hot. She decided she wanted to become a physicist on a roller coaster.
Source: Rate My Professor, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Assistant Professor of Astronomy at Texas A&M.
Credentials: Ph.D. and M.S. in Astronomy & Astrophysics, UC Santa Cruz, B.S. from University of Arizona.
Interesting Fact: She likes Classical Ballet and open water diving
Source: Kimvytran.org, Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Researcher at University of Toronto
Credentials: Degree in Physics from University of Toronto
Interesting Fact: She's a blogger and she's writing a book called 'The Joy Of Cooking Spacetimes.' Source: Physics and Physicists
Current Occupation: Risk Analyst at Morgan Stanley spin-off MSCI Inc.
Credentials: Ph.D. in Physics from Stanford University
Interesting Facts: She's the first Mexican woman to receive a Ph.D. in Physics from Stanford. She speaks five(5) languages and has been featured on CNN, Oprah, and Dr. Oz
Source: Physics and Physicists
Check out what happened to three women who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against Goldman Sachs >>>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.