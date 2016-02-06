Female meteorologists all over the country are wearing the same $23 dress -- here's why

In honour of National Weatherperson’s Day, we present to you our favourite meteorology-related story of all time.
In Dallas, Oklahoma City, Boston, Des Moines, and dozens of other cities across the United States, local weather forecasts have had a familiar look to them in recent weeks… That’s because more than 50 female meteorologists have discovered the “Homeyee stretch tunic pencil sheath dress” — a $22.99 dress on Amazon that’s ideal for the television news profession.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda
