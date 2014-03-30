Female Liberal Ministers To Hold The Top Portfolios In Tasmanian Parliament

Elise Archer will be sworn in as speaker tomorrow. Photo: elisearcher.com

For the first time in Tasmania’s Liberal government​ history a woman will hold the a seat in the upper house and the seat as speaker in the state’s parliament.

The state’s new Premier Will Hodgman today announced former shadow police minister Elise Archer will be nominated as speaker and Vanessa Goodwin will become the second woman to lead a government in the Legislative Council.

The two women will be the Liberals only members in the 15-seat upper house.

The new government will be sworn in tomorrow before cabinet meets for the first time a day later.

Other cabinet members include Jeremy Rockliff as minster for education, Michael Ferguson as health minister, Matthew Groom will be minister for the new department of state growth and Peter Gutwein will become treasurer.

