'Legally Blonde' is 15 years old, and women are sharing how they were inspired by the movie

MGM ‘What, like it’s hard?’ Elle says when questioned about getting into Harvard.

As a sorority girl, fan of the colour pink, and badass lawyer, Elle Woods proved women have the power to do anything — and 15 years later, she’s still an inspiration.

Reese Witherspoon brought the iconic Elle Woods to life when “Legally Blonde” premiered 15 years ago. The successful movie launched a sequel and musical, and has become a cult classic.

In an Instagram post for the site’s official page, Witherspoon recalled how fans have responded to the movie. The actress said she’s had “so many” women tell her that they went to law school because of “Legally Blonde.”

“It actually had a meaningful story. And it was about female empowerment. It wasn’t necessarily about the girl getting the guy,” Witherspoon said.

And that’s true. Fans of the film have taken to social media to post about how the movie has inspired them, using #LegallyBlonde15 to honour the movie.

“Reminiscing on my first ‘Elle Woods’ experience and stoked to start law school next month! Happy 15th Birthday, Legally Blonde! Thanks @reesewitherspoon for the best girl power movie of all time,” posted Katie Jolly.

“I remember my #ElleWoods moment like it was yesterday … Driving to law school in a powder blue car with my dog buckled in the front seat,” wrote Lauren, a graduate of Villanova University School of Law and creator of the blog The Right to Remain Fabulous. “Can’t believe graduation was almost 2 months ago and the bar exam is fast approaching. Today my favourite movie, #LegallyBlonde, turns 15!”

“#tbt to winter graduation because 15 years ago today one of my fav movies came out,” wrote Lewis University graduate and Instagram user kasiabsayys.

“This #WCW goes out to the ones who taught me it’s most important to always have faith in yourself, Elle Woods [and] @reesewitherspoon,” wrote Emily Ann.

And of course, no “Legally Blonde” anniversary would be complete without the “bend and snap.” Witherspoon made sure to recreate the iconic move in an Instagram post.

