Female Kicker Didn't Make LSU Football Team Because She Can't Tackle

LSU coach Les Miles has announced that Mo Isom did not make the team after trying out last week. However, Miles said it wasn’t because of her kicking, but because she is not good at tackling (via Yahoo! Sports)…



“She’s a great person but there’s some things she can’t do and she knows it,” Miles said. “We go to kicking off into the corner, we count on our kicker making some tackles and it’s just not something I’m comfortable she’s ready to do. It’s one of those spots you really can’t put a person that cannot tackle.”

Isom, a goalie for the LSU women’s soccer team, and this year’s homecoming queen, still has a shot at making the team. Miles said that if she improves her field goals and extra points over the summer, she can tryout again in August.

