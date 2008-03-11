Zuckerberg: PayPal For Facebook "Makes Sense"

CNet’s Caroline McCarthy gets her own Q&A with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who throws Sarah Lacy under the bus with passive/agressive brio:



“I thought she asked some interesting questions,” Zuckerberg said. “We may have not talked about the things that were most relevant to the audience that was here, but I’ve worked with Sarah on a number of pieces, and I generally think she’s really smart and didn’t necessarily deserve the reaction that people gave her.”

Caroline and Mark talked about Facebook, too — among other things, he sounded optimistic about Facebook’s chances of creating its own PayPal system for apps and the like. Details here.

