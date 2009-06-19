Female Homeowners Sadder, Fatter Than Renters

Researchers from Wharton have discovered that female homeowners, on average, outweighed renters by 12 pounds.

Female homeowners were also carrying around more aggravation, making less time for leisure, and were less likely to spend time with friends.

“Home ownership can be a much more complex idea than just a straightforward expression of what we call the American dream,” says Grace Wong Bucchianeri, an assistant professor of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The story was reported on Canada.com

But what about all the good stuff that comes with owning a home? Aren’t homeowners benefiting from the security and independence of owning. Not really. The research shows that when you control for things like childbirth and income, the difference in contentment vanishes.

“I don’t see any strong evidence that homeowners are any happier than renters,” says Bucchianeri, whose 600-woman study is under review for publication in the Journal of Urban Economics. “On the other hand, they consistently report a higher level of pain — or what you might call negative feelings — connected to their home, and that’s after controlling for all kinds of demographic characteristics, their financial situation, how many children they have and so on.”

