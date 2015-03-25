Here are the only five female FTSE 100 CEOs

Britain’s government hailed the latest official statistics, that there are no longer any all-male boards on the FTSE 100, as a sign of progress towards more gender diversity among the UK’s largest companies.
The number of female FTSE 100 members doubled from 2011 to date. The latest annual report from Lord Davies of Abersoch released today, commissioned by the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills, showed that female representation almost doubled to 23.5%, from only 12.5% in 2011.
This is on track to his the government target of 25% by 2015.
However, Britain’s Minister for Women and Equalities Nicky Morgan highlighted in a statement that the UK’s largest companies have a long way to go.
“This is great news. But to keep on track we also need to ensure that women are well represented at senior executive level too, making them ready to take up board level positions,” she said.
That’s true. Currently, there are only FIVE female FTSE 100 CEOs.
Moya Greene, 60, became the CEO of Royal Mail in 2010. She was not only the first female boss at Royal Mail but the Canadian was also the first non-British CEO at the delivery firm.
Alison Cooper, 48, became the boss of Imperial Tobacco in 2010. She joined the company in 1999 as group finance manager. She famously drinks Guinness and smokes cigars.
Carolyn McCall, 54, became the leader of Easyjet in 2010. The India-born only child of British parents was also the Guardian Media Group's CEO from 2006 until her Easyjet appointment.
Liv Garfield, 39, is the CEO of water company Severn Trent. She is the youngest female CEO on the FTSE 100 and was previously the boss of BT's Openreach business.
Veronique Laury, 49, became the boss of DIY giant Kingfisher in February this year. She is a former show jumper and has worked at Kingfisher for the last 26 years.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.