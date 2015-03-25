Here are the only five female FTSE 100 CEOs

Getty Carolyn McCall is the CEO at Easyjet.

Britain’s government hailed the latest official statistics, that there are no longer any all-male boards on the FTSE 100, as a sign of progress towards more gender diversity among the UK’s largest companies.

The number of female FTSE 100 members doubled from 2011 to date. The latest annual report from Lord Davies of Abersoch released today, commissioned by the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills, showed that female representation almost doubled to 23.5%, from only 12.5% in 2011.

This is on track to his the government target of 25% by 2015.

However, Britain’s Minister for Women and Equalities Nicky Morgan highlighted in a statement that the UK’s largest companies have a long way to go.

“This is great news. But to keep on track we also need to ensure that women are well represented at senior executive level too, making them ready to take up board level positions,” she said.

That’s true. Currently, there are only FIVE female FTSE 100 CEOs.

