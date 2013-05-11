Female Founder Launches 'Fit Or Not,' A Hot-Or-Not For Women's Chests

TwitterOrit Hashay, founder of BrayolaAccording to Israeli venture capitalist and startup founder Orit Hashay, 80% of women wear bras that don’t fit.



To help them, she launched Brayola, a shopping discovery platform that recommends new bras to women based on their current favourite brands and sizes.

Like many shopping platforms, Brayola is an image-heavy site. It just launched a new, controversial feature called Fit or Not, which is essentially “Hot or Not” for women’s chests.

Fit or Not encourages women to strip down to their favourite undergarment, snap a photo of themselves, and upload it. The world can then judge if the the bra looks good or doesn’t with a single click. After, a new pair of breasts ushers onto the screen.

Yes, you read all of that right.

A woman launched a feature that lets people stare at women’s chests and rate them in rapid succession.

