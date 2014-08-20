People Are Outraged After Retailer Leaves Gamora Off 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Shirt Because 'It's For Boys'

Aly Weisman
Guardians of the galaxy gamora zoe saldanaMarvel/Disney

Zoe Saldana’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” character, Gamora, plays a big part in the hit film — but you wouldn’t know it based on the film’s merchandise.

A current controversy is brewing over this T-shirt from kids’ clothing retailer, Children’s Place, that only features male characters:

Guardians of galaxy t-shirtChildren’s Place

One disturbed mum tweeted her outrage:

After contacting the company for an explanation, she received a surprising reply:

She wasn’t satisfied with Children’s Places’ response:

The Internet humorously weighed in on the situation:



Then people even started taking to The Children’s Place Facebook page:

But the mum eventually fixed Children Place’s mistake:

But this isn’t an isolated incident, Gamora has actually been missing from a lot of the movie’s merchandise.

A quick search on the Disney store website reveals a similar situation:

Disney store guardians of galaxydisneystore.com

Blogger Amanda Ratcliffe started the hashtag #WheresGamora after noticing that Walmart was selling tons of merch featuring the male stars of “Guardians,” but no females. See photo proof on her blog here.

The #WheresGamora hashtag has since gone viral, with some great observations being brought to light:




Here’s what happened when young “Guardians” fans, Anya and Stella Marcotte, went to target to find a Gamora action figure (spoiler alert: there isn’t one):

The girls’ dad further explained what happened on their Target outing to WYSK:

“The only female action figure we were able to find in the entire aisle was Wonder Woman, and she was only available as part of a seven-hero set that cost $US50. So in order to get one Wonder Woman, the girls would have to buy six heroes they didn’t want and pay $US50 for the privilege. That was a non-starter.”

