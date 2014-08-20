People Are Outraged After Retailer Leaves Gamora Off 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Shirt Because 'It's For Boys'

Zoe Saldana’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” character, Gamora, plays a big part in the hit film — but you wouldn’t know it based on the film’s merchandise.

A current controversy is brewing over this T-shirt from kids’ clothing retailer, Children’s Place, that only features male characters:

One disturbed mum tweeted her outrage:

After contacting the company for an explanation, she received a surprising reply:

She wasn’t satisfied with Children’s Places’ response:

.@childrensplace So, I tell my daughter, “there’s no female on this because the shirt isn’t for you in the first place” and that’s OK?

— Kristen (@kristenrapp) August 18, 2014

The Internet humorously weighed in on the situation:







@TheMarySue @metaAnnelies @childrensplace @Guardians I hadn’t realised they sell more shirts to racoons and trees, than they do to girls

— Jo Wright (@kvetchup) August 18, 2014

@anneursu @kristenrapp @childrensplace Little boys don’t have a prob wearing girls on shirts unless someone tells them to.

— Brandy (@brandymuses) August 19, 2014

.@annesobe @awarenews @kristenrapp @childrensplace My 10yo boy thinks this is dumb. “If it doesn’t have everybody, it’s not a GotG t-shirt.”

— Amy Jo Cousins (@_AJCousins) August 19, 2014

Then people even started taking to The Children’s Place Facebook page:

Oh my god, there’s a bunch of irate posts on @childrensplace‘s FB page now: pic.twitter.com/lGd5yg8wPd

— Kristen (@kristenrapp) August 19, 2014

But the mum eventually fixed Children Place’s mistake:

Fixed your glaring #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy mistake for you, @childrensplace. Please send a check c/o my kid, thanks. pic.twitter.com/TkeIdgmxZg

— Kristen (@kristenrapp) August 17, 2014

But this isn’t an isolated incident, Gamora has actually been missing from a lot of the movie’s merchandise.

A quick search on the Disney store website reveals a similar situation:

Blogger Amanda Ratcliffe started the hashtag #WheresGamora after noticing that Walmart was selling tons of merch featuring the male stars of “Guardians,” but no females. See photo proof on her blog here.

The #WheresGamora hashtag has since gone viral, with some great observations being brought to light:









Hey @Marvel and @Disney, 44% of your opening week audience for Guardians were women… so where’s my Gamora merch??? #wheresgamora

— Kat (@thekatosaurus) August 7, 2014

Gamora deserves equal amounts of merch and exposure for both girls and boys. Same goes for Black Widow. @Marvel @DisneyStore #wheresgamora

— Diego Armando (@phanta5magoria) August 7, 2014

When even a 4 yr old with an empowering family says “maybe superheros aren’t for girls” it’s a problem. #wheresgamora http://t.co/GY5MTF7C9A

— Andrea (@tinytall) August 8, 2014

Here’s what happened when young “Guardians” fans, Anya and Stella Marcotte, went to target to find a Gamora action figure (spoiler alert: there isn’t one):

The girls’ dad further explained what happened on their Target outing to WYSK:

“The only female action figure we were able to find in the entire aisle was Wonder Woman, and she was only available as part of a seven-hero set that cost $US50. So in order to get one Wonder Woman, the girls would have to buy six heroes they didn’t want and pay $US50 for the privilege. That was a non-starter.”

