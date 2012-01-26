Female Bodyguards At $45,000 A Year Are High In Demand In China

Female security details have become quite popular in China, especially among wealthy women and celebrities.



About 30% of all millionaires in China are now women and they increasingly select female bodyguards for protection of their families and children instead of male bodyguards.

Female bodyguards go through a special training program, which includes getaway driving classes, and their services can cost $45,000 a year.



