A female Afghan reporter says the Taliban refused to let her work. ‘The regime has changed,’ they reportedly said, ‘Go home.’

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint that was previously manned by American troops near the US embassy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. AP Photo

A female anchor of Kabul-based Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) said the Taliban refused to let her work.

Shabnam Dawran, a presenter at RTA, said the Taliban told her “the regime has changed” and to “Go home,” according to TOLO News head Miraqa Popal.

Dawran said she was turned away despite wearing a hijab and carrying the correct identification.

RTA is a state-owned Afghan broadcaster that delivers both national and international news.

The alleged incident with the Taliban follows claims by the militant group that women would be allowed to continue to work under their new Islamist government. But the Taliban’s history of oppression – coupled with recent reports of violence and retribution – has many international and Afghan groups unconvinced that the Taliban is actually moderating.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.