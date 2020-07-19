Felony charges were dropped against 87 peaceful demonstrators arrested during a Breonna Taylor protest

Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Hundreds of protesters gather during a rally Thursday, June 25, 2020 demanding justice for Breonna Taylor outside the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Louisville prosecutors are dropping felony charges against 87 protestors who gathered on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawn.

The protestors were charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process.

In a statement on Friday, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said that the LMPD had “probable cause” for the charges but they were dismissed “in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas.”

Prosecutors announced on Friday that the felony charges against the demonstrators who rallied at Kentucky Attorney General’s front yard seeking justice for Breonna Taylor have been dropped.

In a statement Friday morning, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell addressed the dismissal of the charges.

“While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protester arrested this past Tuesday,” O’Connell stated, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

The 87 protestors, charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, were arrested Tuesday for demanding Attorney General Daniel Cameron to arrest the officers who fatally shot Taylor during a no-knock warrant in her home in March.

“It certainly was surreal to see folks sitting in my front yard with the express purpose of escalating the situation,” Cameron said in an interview with the Associated Press on Friday. “At the end of the day, we’re not going to be deterred from doing the responsible thing, which is to undertake a thorough investigation to make sure that we get to the truth of this matter.”

WAVE reports that NFL player Kenny Stills and Love and Hip Hop New York Star, Yandy Smith, were among those arrested.

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year old Black woman who was shot eight times in her home by Louisville police officers during a narcotics investigation.

Recent logs show that police did not alert dispatch about Taylor’s death until 27 after police shot her.

