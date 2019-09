Felonious Munk is fed up with the federal government’s debt situation. In this viral video, he speaks about the state of America’s economy and why individuals shouldn’t pay their bills if the government won’t.



(Warning: this video contains adult language.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.